ND Girls Hockey: State Tournament Roundup

The top four seeds advance to the state semifinals

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — All of the top seeds advanced to the semifinals in the North Dakota girls hockey state tournament.

Davies and Bismarck shut out their opponents, while Fargo North-South and West Fargo both moved on.

(1) Fargo North-South 11, (8) Mandan 2

(4) Davies 2, (5) Minot 0

(2) Bismarck 3, (7) Dickinson 0

(3) West Fargo 4, (6) Grand Forks 1