State Senator Kelly Armstrong to Run for US House of Representatives

Former GOP Leader from Dickinson to run for seat currently held by Kevin Cramer

FARGO, N.D. — State Senator Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson has made it official: he is running for Congress.

Armstrong is an attorney and businessman who has served in the North Dakota Senate since 2013.

He recently stepped down as Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party to focus on the race.

In response to Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate, Armstrong says his decision to run for Cramer’s seat was a no–brainer.

“My wife and I had been talking about it, we had been bouncing some of this stuff off just casually over the last couple of months between my friends and family, and once my wife and my kids were okay with it, and they were more than okay with it, they really encouraged me to do it, and I thought now is just the right time to do that,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong joins fellow State Senator Tom Campbell in the race for the Republican endorsement, while former State Representative Ben Hanson is running for the Democratic endorsement.