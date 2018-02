Tech Tip Today: Google Assistant Olympic Games

If you haven't caught all the highlights, here's help.

You have a busy life, we get it. And sure, the Olympics come but once every four years… but even so, those two weeks’ worth of events pack so much action it’s nearly impossible for one person to stay up on every single highlight of the games.

Francie Black gives us the lowdown on how to stay caught up in this week’s Tech Tip Today.