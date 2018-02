Boys Basketball: Hawley Wins Tight Battle at DGF

Hawley improves to 13-9 on the season.

GLYNDON, Minn. — The Hawley Nuggets won a tough road test at DGF on Friday night 69-63. The Nuggets improve to 13-9 on the season with the victory.

DGF with the loss falls to 8-17 and will battle Perham on Tuesday to end its regular season. Hawley has Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.