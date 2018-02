Coach of the Week: Kindred Girls Basketball’s Sam Brandt

Brandt led the Vikings to the State Tournament in her first season as head coach

FARGO, N.D. — Kindred girls basketball is trying to defend its Class-B state title. The Vikings are one step closer after clinching the Region 1 championship Friday night.

Sam Brandt was an assistant coach on last year’s team behind Perry Piatz, and now she is running the show after Piatz stepped aside.

Brandt is the KVRR Coach of the Week.