Girls Hockey: Bismarck, Fargo North-South Punch Tickets to Title Game

North-South downs Davies 5-2 in semifinals.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The top-seeded Fargo North-South Spartans advanced to the state title game with a 5-2 win over Fargo Davies. Anna Erickson notched a goal for North-South in the victory.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded Bismarck Blizzard shutout West Fargo United 4-0. The Blizzard will take on North-South in the state championship game on Saturday.

“There’s only two teams that get to play in this game,” North-South head coach Kris Dougherty said. “There’s only one team that gets to win it and you have that opportunity now. And they’re all on that same page. I think every senior, when I played you’d love to go out a champion I think everybody would, but we have the opportunity. Let’s go seize that opportunity and make the best of the situation we put ourselves in and see what can happen.”