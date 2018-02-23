Kindred Girls Basketball Claims Region 1 Title, Advances to State Tournament

The Vikings beat Lisbon 63-51
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Kindred girls basketball is one step closer to repeating as Class-B state champions after beating Lisbon in the Region 1 championship game.

The Vikings overcame a slow start where they let the Broncos get out to a 7-0 lead to lead by six at the half. Kindred then went on to win 63-51.

Kindred grabs the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will face Grant County Thursday March 1st at 8:15 p.m. in the Minot State Dome.

