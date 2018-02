KVRR Round Table: High Expectations for NDSU Softball

NDSU has made four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU softball team has high expectations this season after knocking off eventual national champion Oklahoma once in the Norman Regional last season.

The Bison have made it to four straight NCAA tournaments and have won eight Summit League titles. The KVRR sports team analyzes the expectations of this seasons squad and gives a preview of what is to come this season.