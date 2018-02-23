LIVE: Impossible Burger The Next Step In Vegan Food

Burger Debuted In North Dakota This January

Joey Haynes, the owner of Green House Cafe in Fargo, brings the Impossible Burger on to the morning show. The vegan burger is designed to be so similar to meat, you shouldn’t be able to tell it’s not meat.

The burger became available only last month, and Green House is the only place in North Dakota where you can get it.

The burger recipe is a closely-guarded secret.

Adam tried the burger, and honestly couldn’t tell it wasn’t meat.

Green House is also hosting a pizza and pasta buffet Saturday, February 23rd from 11-3 at 68 Broadway N in downtown Fargo.