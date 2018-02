ND Republicans Expel White Supremacist

Tefft drew international attention after he was identified as one of the pro-white protesters at last year's deadly demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota District 21 Republicans have voted to expel white supremacist Peter Tefft.

Members say Tefft’s views and actions “prove he does not believe in the principals of the party.”

“Mr. Tefft does not represent the principles of the Republican Party” according to Conner Swanson, District 21 Republican Party Chair.

“A self-described fascist has no place in the NDGOP” Swanson said. “The District 21 GOP will not become a platform for troubled and vile beliefs”.