Play of the Week Nominees: February 23

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER - KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — As teams and individuals step up their game for tournament time, both nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week come from the boys state hockey tournament in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Central’s Mitchell Idalski secures a rebound with his backhand and nets it against Dickinson in the quarterfinals.

In another quarterfinal, Davies gets a three-on-one breakaway. Austin Schmidt feeds the puck between his legs to Jay Buchholz who sends it across to Cade Stibbe who nets the goal.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.