Boys Hockey: Spuds Shut out St. Cloud, Advance to Section Title

Moorhead advances to 18th straight section title game

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The top-seeded Moorhead Spuds shutout fourth-seeded St. Cloud 5-0 on Saturday at the Moorhead Sports Center.

Jack Stetz scored a pair of goals for the Spuds in the victory. Luke Gramer got the scoring started for Moorhead with a goal in the second period and they never looked back.