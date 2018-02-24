Creative Community Gathers for Unglued Craft Fest

Organizers wanted to create an artistic but unique event
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of people got the chance to explore creative arts at the Unglued Craft Fest at the Plains Art Museum.

Artists came from all over the Upper Midwest to display their work, and there were also activities and workshops for people of all ages.

Organizers chose the name “Unglued” with the hopes that people would expect a crafty but unique event.

The inspiration behind the craft fest was to connect the creative community and inspire the public as well.

“We hope that they are super inspired to create themselves and also that they’re just inspired to take on a new hobby and inspired by our community and the creativity that’s already in it,” said Ashley Morken, founder of Unglued Craft Fest.

The Unglued Craft Fest has been happening annually for eight years, and organizers want to keep expanding it.

