Home and Garden Show Draws Thousands of Visitors

Show includes something for everyone in the family

FARGO, N.D. — The 57th annual Home and Garden Show draws thousands of visitors who are looking to improve their living spaces.

Whether you’re looking for a pet–washing station, a Jacuzzi, or a new counter, people can find something to complete every room in the house.

“The pets are really getting more of a spotlight than they have in the past. Some people have rooms dedicated to their animals so we wanted to kind of honor that,” Emily Herbranson, a show exhibitor.

With hundreds of vendors here there’s something for everyone in the family, including tractors that kids can play on.

Attendees say the vendors are very helpful with catering to their needs.

“Today I find that the vendors we’ve spoken to have been very welcoming and given us a lot of good information— some information I wasn’t even familiar with so that’s always good,” said Carol Carlisle, an attendee.

“Every person can come out and figure out the details for their own projects whether you’re do–it–yourself or you’re looking for a vendor for something you have that. If you want a contractor to do your whole project for you that’s here also. If you’re looking to build a whole new house there’s contractors for that,” said Dustin Murray, a show organizer.

Exhibitors say new trends, like sustainable materials are becoming more popular.

“I think it started out as a trend but now as younger people are getting older and older and moving into their own homes it’s becoming a reality and I think this is something that’s going to be really important moving on,” said Seth Carlson, owner of Dakota Timber Company.

Many company owners say the Home and Garden Show is the biggest event for attracting customers.

The Home and Garden Show has its last day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have a discounted two–for–one admission price.