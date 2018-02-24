MRI Shows Wolves’ Butler Suffers ‘Meniscal Injury’ to Right Knee

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.2 points this season for Minnesota
Jeremy Klein,

Minneapolis, Minn. (Timberwolves PR)  The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken this afternoon on Wolves forward Jimmy Butler’s right knee revealed a meniscal injury. The evaluation and MRI was conducted by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic. Further updates as to Butler’s progress will be issued when more information becomes available.

The injury occurred during last night’s 120-102 loss to the Houston Rockets.

In 56 games this season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

