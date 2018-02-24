People Gather to Make Blankets to Support Project Linus

Blankets go to children in need across Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Dozens of people in Moorhead fired up their sewing machines to help bring warmth to children in need this winter.

Project Linus is a non–profit organization that donates blankets to traumatized or at–risk children.

Volunteers gathered at the Moorhead Armory to put together blankets that will touch the lives of others.

The organization’s mission serves as an inspiration to the local volunteers.

“I think it’s very important not only to the community because it involves the community to help out and they just make a blanket,” said Norene Baeth, the Chapter Coordinator for the Fargo/Eastern North Dakota chapter of Project Linus.

Project Linus was founded in 1995, and has chapters in all fifty states.