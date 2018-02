State Hockey: Blizzard, Grand Forks Central Claim Hockey Titles

Central wins second straight hockey state title.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Central Knights defeated Bismarck Century 4-2 to claim their second consecutive state title in boys hockey on Saturday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

On the girls side, the Bismarck Blizzard shutout top-seeded Fargo North-South 3-0 to claim the state title. Britta Curl scored a pair of goals for the Blizzard in the win.