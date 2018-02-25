Body Found After Fires Are Put Out In A House And Shop

Fire Broke Out In Two Buildings At 18354 460th Street Southeast in Rural Winger

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A body was found in a house on fire in rural Winger, Minnesota.

Fire crews responded to 18354 460th Street Southeast after 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they found two separate fires: one at the house and one in a shop.

The body was discovered in the house after the fire was put out.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say no foul play is suspected.

The body was taken to UND Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.