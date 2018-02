Building Housing The Oakes Times Destroyed By Fire

Investigation Is Underway To Determine The Cause

OAKES, N.D. — The Oakes Times building is destroyed by fire.

Fire officials responded overnight to the blaze in a building that housed the city’s weekly newspaper.

The fire call at 323 Main Avenue in Oakes, North Dakota came in around 1:40 this morning.

The building has been declared a total loss.

It had housed The Oakes Times for the last several years.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.