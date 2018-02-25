Congressman Cramer’s Son Hospitalized

Cramer, his wife, Kris, and family are gathered at the hospital and is asking for privacy and prayers at this time.

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says his 35-year-old son in critical condition at an intensive care unit at a Bismarck hospital.

Cramer said Saturday that Isaac Cramer is suffering from “failing liver and kidneys” and was taken to Sanford Medical Center Friday night.

Kris Cramer, the congressman’s wife, asked for prayers on her Facebook page.