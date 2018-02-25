Former Sheriff Reaches Plea Deal To Avoid Felony Charges

Johnny Lawson Was The Former Sheriff of Wells County, North Dakota

FESSENDEN, N.D. — A former sheriff who is facing charges for dealing drugs and bribery has agreed to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

42-year-old Johnny Lawson agreed to the deal during a hearing with District Court Judge Daniel Narum.

The judge rejected an earlier plea deal calling for the former Wells County sheriff to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor.

Prosecutors will drop felony charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and bribery, and one of three misdemeanor charges.

Lawson abruptly resigned from office in April 2017.

He was arrested on drug charges the next month.