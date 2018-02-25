Former Sheriff Reaches Plea Deal To Avoid Felony Charges Johnny Lawson Was The Former Sheriff of Wells County, North Dakota February 25, 2018 TJ Nelson, FESSENDEN, N.D. — A former sheriff who is facing charges for dealing drugs and bribery has agreed to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanors. 42-year-old Johnny Lawson agreed to the deal during a hearing with District Court Judge Daniel Narum. The judge rejected an earlier plea deal calling for the former Wells County sheriff to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor. Prosecutors will drop felony charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and bribery, and one of three misdemeanor charges. Lawson abruptly resigned from office in April 2017. He was arrested on drug charges the next month. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Man Facing Charges After Punching Police Horse in ... One Arrested, One Still Wanted in Home Invasion an... Fargo Woman Charged with Manslaughter after Victim... Cass County Deputy Arrests Man on I-29 Allegedly G...