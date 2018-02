Snow Totals for 2/24-2/25

...Snowfall Reports for Sat/Sunday 2/24-2/25 From the Grand Forks National Weather Service Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Becker County... 1 SSW Osage 4.5 in Evergreen 4.5 in 4 NW Frazee 3.5 in 5 NNW Cormorant 3.4 in Westbury MN 3 ESE 2.6 in ...Beltrami County... Blackduck 6.0 in 2 SE Tenstrike 6.0 in 2 SE Puposky 5.5 in 2 W Blackduck 5.0 in 3 E Turtle River 4.5 in 6 SSE Puposky 4.0 in 4 NW Lavinia 4.0 in 4 NW Lavinia 4.0 in 1 S Bemidji 3.5 in ...Clay County... Sabin MN 4.2 in 2 N Moorhead 4.2 in 4 SSW Kragnes 3.5 in Ulen 3.0 in ...Clearwater County... Bagley 2.5 in ...Grant County... Herman 8.0 in Barrett 6.0 in Hoffman 6.0 in ...Hubbard County... Park Rapids 4.5 in 3 SE Emmaville 4.0 in Park Rapids 3.0 in Nevis 2.5 in Lake George 2.0 in ...Kittson County... Karlstad 2.4 in ...Lake of the Woods County... 5 SW Baudette 6.0 in Baudette 5.5 in ...Marshall County... March MN 4 NNE 2.3 in ...Norman County... 4 WNW Faith 5.5 in Shelly 3.5 in ...Otter Tail County... 4 NE Richville 7.0 in Vergas 7.0 in Bluffton 5.5 in New York Mills 5.0 in Fergus Falls 5.0 in Deer Creek MN 1 W 4.7 in Rothsay MN 4.0 in 4 W Dunvilla 4.0 in 4 SSE Erhard 4.0 in 5 W Dunvilla 4.0 in 2 N Ottertail Lake 4.0 in 2 S Battle Lake 4.0 in ...Pennington County... 3 NE Thief River Falls 3.5 in Thief River Falls 3.0 in ...Polk County... Mentor 4.0 in Mentor MN 2 SW 3.5 in Crookston MN 3.3 in East Grand Forks 2.1 in Fosston 2.0 in ...Roseau County... 1 NW Roosevelt 3.0 in 5 W Warroad 2.5 in Wannaska 2.5 in Greenbush MN 2.0 in ...Wadena County... 1 SE Nimrod 6.0 in 1 S Menahga 6.0 in 2 N Menahga 5.0 in 1 SSW Staples Airport 4.0 in ...Wilkin County... 3 W Everdell 8.0 in Breckenridge MN 3 SE 7.6 in Breckenridge 7.5 in ...North Dakota... ...Cass County... 3 SSE North River 3.8 in Fargo 3.7 in Oxbow ND 1 SSE 3.7 in 1 W Prairie Rose 3.5 in Kindred 3.5 in 5 SSW Casselton 3.2 in ...Grand Forks County... Grand Forks ND (NWS) 1.7 in 5 SSW Grand Forks 1.7 in 5 W Grand Forks 1.2 in ...Nelson County... Michigan ND 1.5 in ...Pembina County... Pembina 1.0 in 2 NNW Backoo 0.8 in 4 W Backoo 0.3 in ...Ramsey County... Starkweather 0.5 in ...Ransom County... Lisbon 2.8 in ...Richland County... Wahpeton 8.5 in Abercrombie ND 4.9 in Lidgerwood ND 3.5 in Lidgerwood 2.5 in ...Sargent County... Havana ND 7.5 in ...Steele County... Blabon ND 4 SW 1.7 in ...Traill County... 3 SW Hillsboro 3.0 in 2 SW Hillsboro 3.0 in 7 ENE Grandin 2.5 in Mayville 2.0 in Buxton 1.8 in ...Walsh County... Grafton 1.5 in Lankin 1.0 in