Women’s Basketball: Sioux Falls Squeaks by MSUM in NSIC Tournament

Sannes lead MSUM with 18 points in loss to USF.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The MSUM women’s basketball team fell in a tight game to Sioux Falls 59-56 in the NSIC tournament.

Drew Sannes led the way for the Dragons with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jacky Volkert and Cassidy Thorson each added 11 points for MSUM.

Mariah Szymanski dropped 26 points for Sioux Falls who will advance in the conference tournament.