Ask Danny: Fixing A Sagging Fence Gate

Sagging is spared none of us, not even garden gates.

When you install a gated fence in your yard, it usually looks great in the beginning. But as in so many things (including ourselves), a bit of sagging tends to develop as the years pass by.

There’s not a lot Danny Lipford can do to tighten up your own personal exterior. But when it comes to the look of your sagging fence line? Now that’s a different story. Check out his simple solution, in this week’s Ask Danny.