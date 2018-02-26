Benefit For Local West Fargo Man Battling Cancer Raises Over $5,000

lend a hand donated half of the money

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Blessed Sacrament Church in West Fargo held a benefit on Sunday for one of its members battling cancer.

They raised $5,000 for Terry Krauth who’s been fighting cancer of the jaw since 2016.

“Lend a Hand” in Fargo then matched the funds and donated the money to Krauth.

He works as a night custodian at South Elementary School in West Fargo.

Each grade held a contest to see who could raise the most money.

They ended up raising $430 for Krauth.