Congressman Cramer Says Son’s Condition Is Improving

He says "instead of planning for the worst, we are planning for recovery."
Joe Radske,

BISMARCK (KFGO) – North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says his son Isaac appears to be making slight improvements, but remains in critical condition at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

Cramer wrote on Facebook Monday morning that Isaac’s heart rate, blood pressure and kidneys are improving.

On Saturday, Cramer said that Isaac was admitted to the hospital with “failing liver and kidneys.”

Cramer says he and his wife, Kris, will disclose the cause of their son’s illness later, but for now, are asking for privacy and prayers.

