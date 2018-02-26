Fargo Native Matt Rau Named F-M RedHawks GM

Rau replaces Josh Buchholz, who took a job as the league's Executive Director

FARGO, N.D. — The search is over for a new Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager.

The team announced today that Fargo native and former NDSU baseball player Matt Rau will take over Josh Buchholz’s old position.

Buchholz accepted a job as the American Association’s Executive Director and will begin that role on March 1.

Rau has worked for minor league ballclubs and the USHL before most recently working at the St. Cloud company Learfield Communications.