Fire Destroys Oakes Newspaper Building

Fire officials responded to the blaze located at 323 Main Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

OAKES, N.D. – Fire destroyed a building in Oakes early Sunday morning that housed the city’s weekly newspaper.

Fire officials responded to the blaze located at 323 Main Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The building was the home for The Oakes Times for the last several years.

The structure has been declared a total loss. A cause has not been determined.