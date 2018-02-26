GFC’s Idalski’s Backhand Move Earns him HS Play of the Week

Grand Forks Central's Mitchell Idalski turned a rebound into a goal via the backhand in the state quarterfinals.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week goes to Grand Forks Central boys hockey player Mitchell Idalski.

In the North Dakota boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals, Idalski controlled a rebound and backhanded it to the nylon for the score.

His hand-eye coordination earned enough votes to be high school play of the week.