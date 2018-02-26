Moorhead Boys Hockey Eyes a Trip Back to State Tournament

Moorhead battles St. Michael-Albertville for the Section 8AA title on Wednesday.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Being in the section title game is not a new concept to the Moorhead Spuds boys hockey team.

“I think our community expects to be there,” Head coach Jon Ammerman said. “Obviously a lot of things have to go your way for that to happen, but we’re extremely fortunate.”

After defeating St. Cloud in the section semifinals last Saturday, the Spuds expectations became reality once again.

“We expect to get to the section final game every single year,” Senior Captain Cole O’Connell said. “It is also an accomplishment for us.”

An accomplishment that has been made 18 consecutive seasons. The upperclassmen from this year’s Moorhead team have the good fortune of referring back to last years section title game with Roseau as they prepare for this years section championship with St. Michael–Albertville.

“The first five minutes is really important for us,” Senior forward Carter Randklev said. “Last year in the section championship we got off to a good start right away and that kind of let us be up for the whole game. We kind of kept going and that is what we are trying to do again here on Wednesday.”

With shutouts in both of their playoff games thus far, coach Ammerman believes the Spuds are beginning to hit their stride at the right time.

“Our kids are starting to play hard and play the right way,” Ammerman said. “It has been real fun to see that growth over the past couple of weeks and they are getting rewarded for how hard they’re playing.”

The Spuds are aware that nothing is promised on the ‘Trek to the X.’ They have tasted sweet victory in the section final in 2017. They’ve also watched Bemidji skate off with the section trophy in 2016.

“Knowing what the feeling is like to lose that game and also knowing what the feeling is to win that game is kind of important for us,” Randklev said. “Especially us seniors, we’ve kind of all been apart of both sides.”

“We’ve had a lot of luck getting there [section title game],” Ammerman said. “Hopefully we get another chance to go down to St. Paul.”