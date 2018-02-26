Moorhead High School Joins National Movement to Remember Florida Shooting Victims, Create Change

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students at Moorhead High School were in a government class talking about the Parkland, Florida shootings and the walkouts that are taking place.

It was then when the question was raised: will we follow suit in the Fargo-Moorhead area?

“If not us, then who? I’m not one for leading protests or marching in the streets but this is something that was tangible, that I knew myself and my group of friends could come together and put together,” said Luke Seidel, a senior at Moorhead High School and one of the event organizers.

However, Moorhead High School’s walkout won’t take a political stance on gun control or mental health.

Instead, it’ll focus on uniting everyone involved.

“People want to align with the Democrats, the Republicans,” Seidel said. “But we need now is change and what we really need to do is compromise and open a dialogue about what’s going to happen. What can we do to protect us.”

Students plan to hold a memorial service for the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting on March 14. After the memorial, students will walk outside of school for 17 minutes in honor of the victims. Their plan is to head to Moorhead City Hall.

“For students that don’t want to be involved, they’re certainly not required to by any means,” said Dave Lawrence, principal at Moorhead High School. “But the way they’ve approached us, we’re supportive of our students of how they’ve started to organize this. I think students need a voice and they need to learn how to do the process right.”

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools officials say if students plan to organize a walkout at their campuses, they will not prohibit or punish them in any way.

However, they also say they won’t encourage it.

“I like the idea that students are being given a voice and that we’re given really the option to stand up for what we believe in,” said Baylee McKay Enquist, a senior at Moorhead High School and one of the event organizers.

Because as these organizers say they’ve learned, there’s no time to waste.

“People have been telling us that we’re the generation and the leaders of tomorrow but right now, we’re the leaders of today,” Seidel said.

Survivors from the Florida shooting plan to walk in a “March for Our Lives” walkout on March 24 in Washington D.C.

There will also be one in Colorado on April 20 for the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.