North Dakota VFW Honors Longfellow Elementary Teacher With Award

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s VFW is recognizing one Fargo teacher for showing students the importance of patriotism.

Sally Hamilton was given the VFW Teacher of the Year award.

She is a first grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary.

She was nominated for the award after she took her first grade class to the VA to hand out Valentine’s Day cards.

Hamilton was also recognized for teaching students all about the American flag.

“Just being part of a military family, I realize the importance of sacrifice and taking care of our country, patriotism. It’s a great way to teach the first graders about it and they have a blast, the veterans love it,” Hamilton said. “I appreciate so much being honored. It wasn’t just me, it was all the people in our school, the teachers. They deserve the recognition too.”

Hamilton was awarded a plaque and a check.