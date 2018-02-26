Reports: Minnesota Vikings Decline to Tag Keenum

Vikings currently have zero quarterbacks under contract for 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings are not expected to give Case Keenum a franchise tag.

A tag would lock Keenum in Minnesota for one season. The Vikes have three quarterbacks now, Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford, none of whom are under contract for the upcoming season.

This latest report just adds to the question marks of who will be under center for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.