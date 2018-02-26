Students Celebrating their Home Countries During International Week

They had a chance to talk about where they are from, speak some of their native language and talk about the importance of coming together at NDSU

FARGO, ND — International week has officially kicked off at NDSU and students from all over the world are celebrating their home country and culture.

Students walked around Memorial Union carrying their nation’s flags and some dressed in traditional wear.

They had a chance to talk about where they are from, speak some of their native language and talk about the importance of coming together at NDSU.

You might not realize the vast amount of individuals from all over the world who consider NDSU home away from home.

“750 students from 80 countries and so it’s quite a diverse group of students and I think when people might not realize in the community that we have that many represented countries here at NDSU,” said Alicia Kauffman the Director of the Office of International Students and Study Abroad at NDSU.

The university is hosting a panel where international students and study abroad students will share their experiences from overseas.