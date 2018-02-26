UND Hockey Trending in the Same Direction at this Time Last Year

The Fighting Hawks are ranking No. 13 in the latest USCHO Poll.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The latest USCHO Poll put North Dakota at No. 13. It’s the team’s lowest ranking of the season.

Despite different expectations heading into last season and this season, the two have mirrored each other similarly in terms of overall ranking.

Going into 2016-17, UND was the No. 1 team in the country, compared to No. 7 in this year’s preseason poll.

Both squads were sitting in the top three around week six of the season, but then began their drop.

Around the end of February last year, the Fighting Hawks started their trend back up as they made their push to the NCAA Tournament