Boys Basketball: Perham Rolls Past DGF, Wins 25th Straight

Yellow Jackets have won 38-consecutive regular season games dating back to last season.
Jeremy Klein,

GLYNDON, Minn. — The Perham Yellow Jackets (25-0) boys basketball team continues to dominate on the hardwood this season as they rolled past DGF 81-44 on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets have now won 38-consecutive regular season games dating back to last season. Perham has an opportunity to cap off a perfect regular season on Friday when they travel to Pequot Lakes.

