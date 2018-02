EDC Boys Basketball Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo Win at Home

The Mustangs beat Grand Forks Red River and the Packers took down Fargo North

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne and West Fargo are one win away from clinching a state title berth in boys basketball.

The Packers and Mustangs both won at home in the first round of the EDC Tournament to move on.

(1) Davies 63, (8) Wahpeton 57

(2) West Fargo 82, (7) Fargo North 65

(3) Sheyenne 98, (6) GF Red River 77

(4) Shanley 79, (5) Fargo South 64