EDC Girls Basketball Roundup: Shanley, Davies Cruise to Big Victories

All four of the top seeds advance to the EDC semifinals.

FARGO, N.D. — The top-seed in the EDC for girls basketball flexed its muscle Tuesday night as Fargo Davies downed eighth-seeded West Fargo 77-48. Not far away second-seeded Shanley did the same to seventh-seeded Fargo North winning 74-50.

In the other quarterfinal games outside of Fargo fourth-seeded Devils Lake defeated fifth-seeded Sheyenne 69-56. The Firebirds advance to face Fargo Davies Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the EDC semifinals. Third-seeded Grand Forks Red River downed Valley City 66-38. the Hi-Liners advance to the EDC semifinals to face Shanley on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

EDC tournament will continue at the SHAC on Friday.