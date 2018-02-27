LIVE: Moneytalks: February’s Wild Ride

The ups and downs of the past month and what it means for your future.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the markets through the month of February, you might be feeling a bit of motion sickness by now. Up, then down, then up and back down again, Wall Street’s been taking us investors for a wild ride for the past few weeks.

It’s just now back to where we started, so what does that mean for the future of your investments? Washington D.C. certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down in terms of generating the big stories anytime soon, and that tends to push the markets into volatility. But can you predict what’s in store for us for the rest of the year?

Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers has some ideas. He sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to give some perspective on what all the ups and downs of the past month mean for average investors like you, and what could be coming our way soon.