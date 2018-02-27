NDSU MBB Coach Richman Weighs in on NCAA Scandals

Dave Richman says he doesn't think the scandals end with the teams at the top

FARGO, N.D. — College basketball has been soaked in controversy over the past few days. Dozens of men’s programs are accused of violating NCAA rules by giving players improper benefits.

Potentially the biggest scandal involves Arizona.

The FBI reportedly has wiretaps that allege head coach Sean Miller discussed paying $100,000 to ensure a top freshman signed with his school.

NDSU played Arizona this season, and that freshman scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Wildcats beat the Bison.

Every school named in the investigation is from one of the top six conferences in the country except Wichita State, which is a part of the American Athletic Conference.

Louisville has already been passed down punishment, being forced to vacate its 2013 Championship for violations.

Overall, mid-major programs have avoided implication, but Bison head coach Dave Richman says that doesn’t mean the corruption doesn’t trickle through.

“What I know – and I shouldn’t say ‘know’ – but what I hear and a lot of speculation, a lot of these things are going on at a lot of levels,” Richman said. “[It’s] maybe not to as significant an amount or as much. But yeah, there is an epidemic in college basketball that needs to get fixed.”

NDSU is preparing for the Summit League Tournament as the Bison face Fort Wayne on Sunday night.