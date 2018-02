North Dakota Tops In Quality of Life

FARGO, ND — U.S. News and World Report says North Dakota is the number one-ranked state in the nation for quality of life.

The website says the rankings were drawn from extensive government and private sources as well as proprietary data and a national survey of what matters most to people around the country.

North Dakota is fourth in the overall category, which includes health care, education, the economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime, fiscal stability and quality of life.

Minnesota is ranked second overall; South Dakota is 14th. Iowa is number one.