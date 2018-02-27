Thinking Green: Pest V. Pest

Let 'em duke 'em out, and save you the trouble of spraying.

Yes: to many of us, bugs are gross. But you know what’s even grosser? Many of the powders, potions and poisons traditional gardening relies upon to save your landscaping and garden from destruction by insects. Not only can some species render your yard unsightly, but unchecked, they can destroy the tree canopy and wreak havoc on other important plants in the environment.

Danny Lipford has a way you can pit the good guy bugs against the bad guy bugs and save yourself a spray — and maybe some toxins, too. Check it out in this week’s Thinking Green.