Thinking Green: Pest V. Pest

Let 'em duke 'em out, and save you the trouble of spraying.
Emily Welker,

Yes: to many of us, bugs are gross. But you know what’s even grosser? Many of the powders, potions and poisons traditional gardening relies upon to save your landscaping and garden from destruction by insects. Not only can some species render your yard unsightly, but unchecked, they can destroy the tree canopy and wreak havoc on other important plants in the environment.

Danny Lipford has a way you can pit the good guy bugs against the bad guy bugs and save yourself a spray — and maybe some toxins, too. Check it out in this week’s Thinking Green.

You Might Like

USA's Gold Medal Curling Team Will Skip Fargo Event

FARGO, ND -- In a tweet from USA Curling the USA Gold Medal winning Team Shuster says they will not compete in the 2018 Nationals held in Fargo. The tweet says the reason is "due to media commitments to help grow…

North Dakota Tops In Quality of Life

FARGO, ND -- U.S. News and World Report says North Dakota is the number one-ranked state in the nation for quality of life. The website says the rankings were drawn from extensive government and private sources as well as proprietary…