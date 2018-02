USA’s Gold Medal Curling Team Will Skip Fargo Event

The tweet says the reason is "due to media commitments to help grow the sport of #curling"

FARGO, ND — In a tweet from USA Curling the USA Gold Medal winning Team Shuster says they will not compete in the 2018 Nationals held in Fargo.

The Nationals will be held at Scheels Arena from March 3-10.

USA Curling says Team Tucker Smith will take the spot of Team Shuster.