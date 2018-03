AMBER Alert Legislation Would Expand System To Native American Reservations

Bill Was Introduced By Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives has passed a bill to expand the AMBER Alert child abduction warning system to Native American reservations.

The legislation would clarify that Indian tribes are eligible for Department of Justice grants that help assemble AMBER Alert systems for law enforcement agencies.

The amended bill now moves back to the Senate for final passage.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Senators John McCain of Arizona and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

“It’s critical because those first couple of hours are absolutely essential to making sure that we recover anyone who has been abducted and make sure that we protect our children,” said Heitkamp.

“Whether you’re protected in our society shouldn’t depend on whether you live on or off Indian country.”

The DOJ currently operates a pilot program that offers AMBER Alert training services to Native American tribes, but the new legislation would make that initiative permanent.