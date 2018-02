App of the Week: MoviePass

Want to see all the Oscar nominees? Here's how you can do it at a discount.

Moviepass is creating almost as much buzz these days as the Oscar nominees themselves. The new app is designed to lure Netflix- and Hulu-loving cinephiles back into traditional movie theaters with a less-than-ten-dollar-a-month fee.

But is the app all it’s cracked up to be? Break out the popcorn and watch this week’s App of the Week with Francie Black to find out.