Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar Celebrates Grand Opening

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is a US brand with 25 locations in 16 states, and is a sister brand to the Canadian Boston Pizza.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar in West Fargo celebrated their grand opening with plenty of food for everybody.

The company also officially joined the Chamber of Commerce.

The location has been open for about six months, but owners wanted to make their presence better known before holding a grand opening celebration.

“We want to make sure that we established ourselves being from another country. I feel like we finally have that now. The thing we want our guests to know is we offer something for everybody, ” said Tyler Birkland, operating partner of the business.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is a US brand with 25 locations in 16 states, and is a sister brand to the Canadian Boston Pizza.