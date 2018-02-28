LIVE: Game Made In Fargo Helps Couples Communicate

Game Designer Partnering With Fargo Vocational Training Program

Game designer Skyy McNair and Fargo Vocational Training Center Operations Director Steve Pederson join Adam to talk about a unique partnership.

McNair designed a game called Talk Box for Couples. The game invited couples to share their thoughts on a variety of topics to foster communication.

She teamed up with the Fargo VTC to produce the game.

Around 100 people who have barriers to employment have found work assembling the game.

The game is available at the following locations in the F/M area:

Charmed Boutique, 12 Broadway N, Fargo

Infinite Skin Medical Spa, 1665 43rd St. S, Fargo

River Zen, 315 Main Ave, Moorhead.

You can also find it online by clicking here.