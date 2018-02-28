NDSU’s Paul Miller Named First-Team All-Conference for Second Time
Miller finished second in the conference in scoring with 21.8 points per game
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State senior guard Paul Miller was named to the All-Summit League first team for the second straight year, and redshirt freshman guard Cameron Hunter earned All-Newcomer team honors.
Miller joins Brett Winkelman, Ben Woodside, Taylor Braun and Marshall Bjorklund as the only Bison to claim two first-team All-Summit League honors.
Miller ranked second in the league with 21.8 points per game in conference play, and his 3.4 assists per game were third-most in the league. He had a stretch of nine consecutive games with 20-plus points and topped 20 points in 10 of 14 league games. Miller is just the sixth player in NDSU history to record at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in his career.
Hunter joins Lawrence Alexander (2012) and A.J. Jacobson (2015) as Bison selected to The Summit League’s All-Newcomer team.
Hunter averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in league play this season while shooting 47 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw line. He scored a season-high 35 points in NDSU’s road win over South Dakota on Jan. 6 and also had a pair of 17-point games in victories over Oral Roberts and Omaha.
The awards are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and media of the league’s eight member institutions.
The No. 5 seed Bison will play No. 4 seed Fort Wayne in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017-18 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team All-Summit League
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
John Konchar, Fort Wayne
Paul Miller, North Dakota State
Matt Mooney, South Dakota
Joe Rosga, Denver
Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne
Second Team All-Summit League
Daniel Amigo, Denver
Trey Burch-Manning, South Dakota
Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota
Zach Jackson, Omaha
David Jenkins, South Dakota State
Honorable Mention All-Summit League
Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts
Triston Simpson, South Dakota
Reed Tellinghuisen, South Dakota State
Kobe Webster, Western Illinois
All-Newcomer Team
Nick Fuller, South Dakota
Cameron Hunter, North Dakota State
David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State
Sam Kearns, Oral Roberts
Kobe Webster, Western Illinois
Player of the Year
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Freshman of the Year
David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State
Sixth Man of the Year
Albert Owens, Oral Roberts
Defensive Player of the Year
Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois
Coach of the Year
T.J. Otzelberger, South Dakota State