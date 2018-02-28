NDSU’s Paul Miller Named First-Team All-Conference for Second Time

Miller finished second in the conference in scoring with 21.8 points per game

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State senior guard Paul Miller was named to the All-Summit League first team for the second straight year, and redshirt freshman guard Cameron Hunter earned All-Newcomer team honors.

Miller joins Brett Winkelman, Ben Woodside, Taylor Braun and Marshall Bjorklund as the only Bison to claim two first-team All-Summit League honors.

Miller ranked second in the league with 21.8 points per game in conference play, and his 3.4 assists per game were third-most in the league. He had a stretch of nine consecutive games with 20-plus points and topped 20 points in 10 of 14 league games. Miller is just the sixth player in NDSU history to record at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in his career.

Hunter joins Lawrence Alexander (2012) and A.J. Jacobson (2015) as Bison selected to The Summit League’s All-Newcomer team.

Hunter averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in league play this season while shooting 47 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw line. He scored a season-high 35 points in NDSU’s road win over South Dakota on Jan. 6 and also had a pair of 17-point games in victories over Oral Roberts and Omaha.

The awards are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and media of the league’s eight member institutions.

The No. 5 seed Bison will play No. 4 seed Fort Wayne in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.

2017-18 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

John Konchar, Fort Wayne

Paul Miller, North Dakota State

Matt Mooney, South Dakota

Joe Rosga, Denver

Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne

Second Team All-Summit League

Daniel Amigo, Denver

Trey Burch-Manning, South Dakota

Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota

Zach Jackson, Omaha

David Jenkins, South Dakota State

Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Triston Simpson, South Dakota

Reed Tellinghuisen, South Dakota State

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois

All-Newcomer Team

Nick Fuller, South Dakota

Cameron Hunter, North Dakota State

David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State

Sam Kearns, Oral Roberts

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois

Player of the Year

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Freshman of the Year

David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State

Sixth Man of the Year

Albert Owens, Oral Roberts

Defensive Player of the Year

Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois

Coach of the Year

T.J. Otzelberger, South Dakota State