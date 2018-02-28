Spud’s Hockey Season End after Comeback Falls Short in Section Title Game

Moorhead loses to St. Michael-Albertville 6-5
Keith Albertson,

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Moorhead’s dreams of a hockey title will have to put on hold again.

The Spuds’ season came to an end in the Section 8AA title game against St. Michael-Albertville.

Moorhead jumped ahead 2-0 just 1:41 into the game, but the Knights rattled off four unanswered goals to head into the third period 4-2.

In the third, the Spuds closed the gap to 4-3 temporarily before two Knights goals made it 6-3 STMA.

But Moorhead wasn’t going down that easily. They notched two more goals but couldn’t find the equalizer.

It was the 18th season in a row the Spuds made the section title game.

