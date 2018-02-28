UND Hockey Feeling the Pressure with No. 1 SCSU Coming to Town

The Fighting Hawks close the regular season against St. Cloud State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s hockey has some work to do as the regular season heads into the final weekend.

The Fighting Hawks sit 14th in the PairWise rankings as they prepare to host No. 1 St. Cloud State.

“It almost feels like this is our chance,” senior forward Johnny Simonson said. “I know there’s back doors into the tournament with the Frozen Faceoff and stuff, but it almost feels like this weekend can decide our fate coming down to the season. Certainly everybody in the room knows, as well as the coaches, how big this weekend is.”

UND faced Denver when the Pioneers were ranked No. 1 in November. The Hawks came away with a road split.

Friday’s matchup at the Ralph Engelstad arena is at 7:37 p.m., while Saturday’s finale is at 7:07 p.m.